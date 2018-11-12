TARTA eyeing additional cost-cutting options

ADVERTISEMENT

TARTA’s top administrator laid out the nickel and dime items still under review for possible budget cuts, but the elimination of Sunday and holiday service, as well as the reduction of hours on other days, remain as the big-dollar items on the cost-cutting list.

James Gee, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s general manager, said during a Monday morning joint meeting of two agency committees that elimination of all shuttles for Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye home games — not just midweek cancellation — is among ideas that have surfaced during the month since he announced a package of service cuts to offset much of a $3 million budget deficit next year.

But eliminating all game-day buses would save only $77,556 more than the previous proposal to keep the “weekend” runs for home baseball and hockey games, which TARTA has operated at least in part to promote its services to area residents who don’t otherwise ride buses.

Mr. Gee in early October announced a package of cuts proposed to take effect Dec. 30 that would include the end of all Sunday and holiday service, elimination of the first and last trip of the day on all other days, elimination of one route in Sylvania and Sylvania Township, reduction of the game-day buses, and trip reductions on selected peak-hour commuter routes.

Mr. Gee told the TARTA board of trustees’ finance and policy committees Monday that he had received particularly strong “pushback” from the public about the possibility that baseball and hockey buses would be the only buses running on Sundays when the Mud Hens or Walleye are at home.

Elimination of holiday service, meanwhile, would be especially hard on mobility-impaired riders while churchgoing riders have strongly lamented the potential loss of Sunday buses and shift workers protested that cutting early and late buses would destroy their commutes.

But those are where the austerity plan finds its biggest cost savings.

Dropping buses into and out of the 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. weekday “line-ups” downtown — and the 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. runs on Saturdays — is expected to save the transit authority about $1.2 million annually. Dropping Sundays is pegged at about $900,000 and holidays — when service already is skeletal and stops after 1:30 p.m. downtown departures — are worth about $80,000.

Other ideas under review either as possible ways to cut costs or boost revenue include leasing new buses instead of buying them, outsourcing bus maintenance, and developing out-of-district commuter shuttles — on a contract basis with employers — if schedules complement TARTA’s peak hours.

Also on the table, Mr. Gee said, is eliminating free rides aboard regular TARTA service for riders qualified to use the Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service.

While TARTA saves money when paratransit customers substitute a trip aboard a regular bus for a costlier TARPS ride, the free-ride offer has produced “a huge increase in applications” for TARPS among people who only want the free rides. And demand from TARPS-eligible riders is “drowning” the suburban Call-a-Ride routes that provide a service very similar to TARPS, he said.

TARTA’s operating expense per vehicle hour is the lowest among Ohio’s 10 largest transit systems, Mr. Gee said, but its revenue has lagged and deferred expenses now are catching up with it. The agency is behind on payments to the multiagency insurance pool it uses for its employees’ health coverage and also is in arrears to vendors, he said.

Francis Frey, the transit authority’s president, said the agency has reached its financial crisis because keeping buses on the street has been its top priority.

“You try and keep service on the road any way you can,” he said. “It is physically painful to have to tell people we’re going to disrupt their lives by cutting service.”

“What makes it so dramatic now is we’ve run out of places to cut that don’t hurt daily lives,” Mr. Gee said.

Mr. Gee has blamed the $3 million budget hole primarily on the transit authority losing its Federal Transit Administration authority to “flex” capital/maintenance grants for operating expenses, but on Monday he outlined two other main factors that in recent years have widened the gap between its revenue and expenses.

The committees took no action regarding service changes or other fiscal measures Monday, but asked TARTA managers to come back to a follow-up meeting Dec. 3 with costs associated with potential cuts that on Monday were listed only as “under review.” The full TARTA board is expected to vote Dec. 6 on the service-cut proposal.

“Everything is an evaluation,” said Kirk Ludwig, the Sylvania city representative on the board of trustees who chairs the finance committee. “We’re not making any decisions today because we want more quantifiable numbers and more specific details.”