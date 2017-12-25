Monday, Dec 25, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Monday Memories

'Can I have this dolly?'

BLADE STAFF
Published on
Can-I-Have-This-Dolly-1

THE BLADE/LEE MERKLE
Enlarge | Buy This Image

“Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow” wasn’t just a well known lyric from Nat King Cole’s 1946 hit “The Christmas Song” back in November 1957. It was clearly the inspiration for the above Blade photo by Lee Merkle, who caught 3-year-old Jeanne Kime shopping with her father Clifford at one of Toledo’s many downtown stores during the Christmas holiday season.

“Can I have this dolly?” Merkle recalls the little girl asking her dad as she looked past the camera lens with earnest, yearning eyes.

Whether Santa delivered a few weeks hence is anyone’s guess, but the expression on her face clearly captured one doubtlessly mirrored by thousands of other kids this Christmas morning — children whose looks of delight will have made the price of whatever they received under the tree worth it.

Go to thebladevault.com/​memories to purchase historical photos taken by our award-winning staff of photographers, past and present, or to purchase combinations of stories and photos.

 

Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…