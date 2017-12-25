“Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow” wasn’t just a well known lyric from Nat King Cole’s 1946 hit “The Christmas Song” back in November 1957. It was clearly the inspiration for the above Blade photo by Lee Merkle, who caught 3-year-old Jeanne Kime shopping with her father Clifford at one of Toledo’s many downtown stores during the Christmas holiday season.

“Can I have this dolly?” Merkle recalls the little girl asking her dad as she looked past the camera lens with earnest, yearning eyes.

Whether Santa delivered a few weeks hence is anyone’s guess, but the expression on her face clearly captured one doubtlessly mirrored by thousands of other kids this Christmas morning — children whose looks of delight will have made the price of whatever they received under the tree worth it.

