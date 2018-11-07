Galen J. 'Hub' Houser (1928-2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

McCLURE, Ohio — Galen J. “Hub” Houser, the fourth-generation owner of his hometown’s hardware store who rose through the ranks of the American Legion to become state commander, died Oct. 16 at Grand Rapids Care Center. He was 90.

He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, his daughter Deborah Levy said.

He was an Army veteran and served stateside during the Korean War. Veterans of past conflicts, even World War I, inspired Mr. Houser as he got involved first at Roberts-McMillen American Legion Post 332, said Bob Kane, 71, a past post, county, and district commander of the Legion.

Mr. Houser had been an officer in his home post, including commander. He also was a county, district, and state officer.

In July, 1972, Mr. Houser was elected Ohio commander at the annual Legion state convention in Cincinnati.

“He was very much respected,” said Gloria Verbeke, of the Legion auxiliary at the McClure post and a past president of the auxiliary’s Department of Ohio.

In September, the Legion held a dinner in McClure to honor Mr. Houser. The national Legion commander spoke to the 500 guests in attendance on issues of the day — the draft, national security, the Vietnam War.

Mr. Houser took part in Legion activities for decades afterward, whether at the Legion-sponsored annual Buckeye Boys State or attending American Legion baseball games across the state.

“He was good at organizing things and organizing people and getting them to do things,” Mr. Kane said. “I’ve seen him go into Legion posts halfway across the state and call guys in the bar by name. He had a way of remembering.”

Mr. Houser had a long record of community service, including with the volunteer fire department. With the Legion, “he was willing to do the work and the organizing and do whatever it took. He enjoyed going around meeting people and yakking,” his daughter said.

“It was a lifestyle for him,” his daughter said. “It was what he enjoyed doing, and it was his social life as well. He was going to other posts around the state and induct their officers and give speeches on Memorial Day.”

He was born Aug. 28, 1928, to Chloe and Clyde Houser and was a graduate of the former McClure High School, where he played baseball and was an all-star member of the basketball team.

When he retired from his Army service, he began to work at Houser Hardware, taking over as fourth-generation owner after his father died in 1971.

The store served McClure and neighboring Henry County villages and the farms in between. Patrons could buy nails by the pound and tools and supplies. He repaired windows and repaired screens. A rolling ladder allowed goods to be retrieved from high shelves. He also sold washers, dryers, and stoves, which he’d deliver and install, his daughter said.

Competition from big box stores forced him to close Houser Hardware in the early 1990s.

He had a wood shop behind his house, and he made bird houses and benches by request.

He and his wife, the former Verna J. Vajen, married in September, 1950. She died in November, 2003.

Surviving are his daughters Deborah Levy and Jennifer Rosonowski; son, Rick Houser; sister, Ruth Barnes; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. Mr. Houser’s body, at his request, was donated to the University of Toledo college of medicine and life sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio.