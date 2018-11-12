Stuart M. Totty (1921-2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Stuart M. Totty, a longtime BASF research engineer who was an Army Air Forces veteran of World War II, died Oct. 14 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. He was 97.

He died of a stroke, his daughter, Sue Davis, said. Formerly of Maumee, he recently moved to Harrisonburg from Raleigh to be closer to his family.

Mr. Totty retired in 1986 from the BASF chemical plant in Whitehouse after 38 years in chemical engineering. He helped develop organic coatings for can linings, aluminum siding, and automotive refinishing products.

“He was a happy, very friendly person; always had a smile on his face,” his daughter said, adding that — like many veterans — her father did not talk much about his time in the war.

She remembered him saying that flying in the Battle of Corregidor in the Philippines in 1945 was his most memorable war experience, because there were a lot of planes in the air and because he had to fly between mountains. The battle resulted in recapture of Corregidor Island from the Japanese.

Mr. Totty was born Feb. 8, 1921, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Clarence and Sophia Totty.

About 1939, he graduated from a Red Oak-area high school and went to Iowa State University, which he attended for a few years before going into what then was the Army Air Corps.

During World War II, Mr. Totty was a fighter pilot with the 310th Fighter Squadron in the 5th Air Force in the Pacific theater. He flew a P-47 “Thunderbolt” fighter plane until his honorable discharge with the rank of first lieutenant.

After the war, Mr. Totty returned to Iowa State, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

While attending the university, he met Kathryn Ann Knudson.

They married in 1947 and then lived at different times in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas before moving in 1972 to Maumee, where they lived until they moved to Raleigh in 2008. She died in 2011.

Mr. Totty was a former member of Hope Lutheran Church in Toledo.

In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and playing bridge and cribbage.

Surviving are his son, Jim Totty; daughter, Sue Davis; and three grandchildren.

Arrangements were by Lindsey Funeral Homes, Harrisonburg.

There was no visitation.

Services will be private.

The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor’s choice.