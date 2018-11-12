To the editor: Dems should put legislation before revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

On The Blade’s editorial page Thursday, Washington Post columnist Ronald Klain enumerated five things the Democrats should work on before they even consider any investigations of the Trump presidency (”The first 5 things Dems should do”).

As tempting as it may be to extract some measure of revenge on a Republican Party that virtually left the Democrats on the sidelines, Mr. Klain’s roadmap is a sensible plan that should gather bipartisan support and avoid acrimony from the President, who will see that the Democrats want to find solutions for problems that have festered for too long.

Raising the minimum wage, strengthening the Affordable Care Act, restoring the Voting Rights Act, a much needed infrastructure bill, and finally, a clean DACA solution.

Mr. Klain believes that not a single subpoena should be issued within the first 100 days, and I wholeheartedly agree. That would only make the President dig in further. Let the special counsel finish his work before any oversight investigations begin anew.

DONALD MUNKACY

South Toledo

Abolish gerrymandering

We deserve competitive elections. Congressional district lines are so manipulated that the partisan makeup of the districts perfectly predicted the political party of the winner in every single congressional race in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Gerrymandering protects incumbents, making it hard to hold our elected representatives accountable.

The reason Congress has gotten so extreme and dysfunctional is because we don’t have fair districts. Noncompetitive congressional elections mean that our representatives in Congress aren’t accountable to the general election voters. They are worried about the primaries and donors. This leads to dysfunction and gridlock.

Whatever issue you care most about is impacted by these unfair districts because unfair elections leave our elected officials unaccountable to the voters. This is the reason U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green) keeps getting re-elected and will not meet face to face with the voters. We have to hold Mr. Latta accountable for his votes.

Congressional districts should be drawn by a bipartisan redistricting commission, rather than by state legislators of one political party.

Congressional District 5 is all Mr. Latta’s. We need to get Democrats out and vote.

In 2011, the congressional maps were created by consultants in a hotel room they called The Bunker. Congressional districts should drawn in the open. The process should be transparent, and accountable to the public. We should all be concerned that this can continue to happen and we again will have this same useless Bob Latta re-elected.

JOANN SCHIAVONE

Walbridge