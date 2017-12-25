This week in Toledo sports history

This week in Blade sports 10, 20, and 30 years ago, bowling and high school holiday tournaments were in full swing, the Toledo and Bowling Green men notched big basketball wins, Jack Mewhort made his college commitment, and Genoa native Bryan Smolinski talked about life in the NHL.

■ Dec. 25, 2007: Smolinski cherishes NHL career — Bryan Smolinski, arguably the greatest hockey player to ever come out of northwest Ohio, almost didn’t take up the sport. But the Genoa native and Cardinal Stritch graduate was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 1990 draft after four years at Michigan State. “I never expected to be in the NHL,” he said.

■ Dec. 26, 1987: Men’s bowling draws crowd — The Toledo men’s city championship tournament drew 371 teams last year, more than any other city in Ohio. But Ron Muir, executive secretary of the Toledo Bowling Association, hopes that some new incentives will push the team total to possibly 450. That would be about 2,250 bowlers.

■ Dec. 27, 1987: St. John’s wins holiday classic — The St. John’s Jesuit boys basketball team hit from long range, outscoring Whitmer 30-0 on 3s to win 64-50 in the Class AAA championship in the Northwest Ohio Holiday Prep Classic at Centennial Hall. Junior Lance Reinhard went 8 of 10 on 3-pointers and finished with 32 points to lead the Titans.

■ Dec. 28, 1997: Storm rally spoiled in shootout — The Storm are suddenly going in the wrong direction. Despite a furious comeback, led by third-period goals from Jason Gladney and Kevin Brown, Toledo couldn’t help but fall out of first place for the first time in over a month after a 5-4 shootout loss in Wheeling.

Before embarking on a career at Ohio State and in the NFL< Jack Mewhort played at St. John's Jesuit.

■ Dec. 29, 2007: Mewhort commits to Buckeyes — St. John’s Jesuit junior Jack Mewhort, a second-team All-Ohio offensive lineman last season, committed to a football scholarship offer from Ohio State. “They’re the No. 1 team in the country, and it’s close to home,” the 6-foot-6, 291-pound center said. “That about did it for me.”

■ Dec. 30, 1997: Falcons upset Miami — Miami’s Wally Szczerbiak and Damon Frierson lit up the scoreboard, just like they have all season. But the 46 points they scored wasn’t even close to being enough to beat Bowling Green State University. The Falcons upended the heralded RedHawks 72-59 at Anderson Arena.

■ Dec. 31, 1997: Shaw, UT win hol­i­day clas­sic — Toledo’s Chad Kamstra came within a coin flip of winning most valuable player honors in the MVP Holiday Classic. Instead, the coin came up Casey Shaw, and for good reason. UT’s 6-foot-11 center scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Rockets brushed back Youngstown State 54-51.