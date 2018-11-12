Young players turn into contributors for Bowling Green

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowling Green has been using second-team quarterback Grant Loy to ignite its running game.

BOWLING GREEN — Whether by injury or by choice, Bowling Green’s youth movement is well under way.

During the past two weeks on the defensive line alone, redshirt sophomore DeMontae Haigler emerged to lead the team in sacks, redshirt sophomore Roland Walder had his best collegiate game against Kent State before falling injured, and true freshman Karl Brooks forced a fumble that led to Kyle Junior’s game-clinching defensive touchdown at Central Michigan.

“It’s crazy,” senior defensive end Jonah Harper said. “You’ve got Karl Brooks coming in as a freshman and able to come in and produce. Roland, he’s out now but last week had a great game. You’ve got a lot of young guys stepping up. DeMontae, Kyle Junior, Nico [Lautenen] — everybody is stepping up, it seems like.”

Young players becoming involved stretched beyond the Falcons’ defensive line, including Saturday in the team’s first Mid-American Conference win of the year at Central Michigan. Against the Chippewas, redshirt freshman defensive back Cedric Mitchell recovered a blocked punt, an onside kick, and made a solo tackle on special teams.

True freshman Caleb Biggers has started the past two games at safety, and Bowling Green has started using redshirt sophomore quarterback Grant Loy in a change-of-pace personnel grouping to ignite the running game.

In some of its unheralded players, the Falcons have found additional production.

“All guys [who], starting the year, didn’t really have a role, but you’re out there at practice every day constantly evaluating every single player whether he’s playing scout team, whether he’s a backup, [asking], ‘How can he help us?’” Falcons interim head coach Carl Pelini said. “That’s something that I really challenged our coaches to do: Think about our personnel and how can we use them to help contribute to the team.”

Loy has seen a sizable increase in playing time because of the wrinkle Bowling Green added to its offense. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback is more mobile than starter Jarret Doege — Pelini said Loy is one of the faster players on the team — and BG uses Loy in a wildcat-like fashion with Doege sometimes lined up at receiver.

But unlike the wildcat, in which a running back or receiver takes the snap, Loy’s ability to throw is no gimmick. In addition to gaining 66 rushing yards on 13 carries the past two weeks, he completed a 29-yard pass to Jordan Wayne-Prather against Central Michigan that set up a touchdown.

So far, Pelini said he likes what he has seen from the look.

“I just thought it was really important that we create a role for him, because he’s too good an athlete to be standing on the sidelines the entire game,” Pelini said. “I know he loves being a part of it and our players really respond to him. Any time you do anything unique like that, it brings some energy to that side of the ball.”

Bowling Green will look for its first back-to-back wins since November, 2016, on Saturday at Akron. During the final two games of the season, the Falcons have long-term development in mind with some of their younger players.

Pelini said as more and more Falcons earn time, “the more engaged the entire team becomes.”

“They see there are opportunities to get on the field and help the football team,” Pelini said, “and hopefully that trend will continue moving forward.”