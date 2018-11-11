Around the MAC: Buffalo, Northern Illinois near titles

ADVERTISEMENT

With two weeks left in the Mid-American Conference football season, the division races are beginning to take a clear shape. Northern Illinois and Buffalo are setting the pace in their respective divisions and look to be in line for a matchup in Detroit for the MAC Championship Game. Here is a quick look at results from this week and how the race will play out:

1) Northern Illinois controls its destiny in West: The Huskies took control of the MAC West with a 38-15 win over Toledo on Wednesday. NIU sits at 6-0 in the conference and is two games ahead of Western Michigan. The Huskies and Broncos have a head-to-head matchup coming up, but any NIU win or WMU loss over the final two games would mean a MAC West title for Northern Illinois.

2) Buffalo leads MAC East: The Bulls are in a similar situation as NIU. They lead the MAC East at 6-0 and have a two-game lead over Ohio and Miami with a head-to-head matchup against Ohio upcoming and a win in hand over Miami. The Bulls beat Kent State 48-14 on Tuesday. The Bobcats lost 30-28 to Miami this week and will now have to win out and hope for two Buffalo losses. Miami has a matchup with Northern Illinois this weekend.

3) Eastern Michigan is bowl eligible: The Eagles beat Akron 27-7 on Saturday for their sixth win of the season. EMU, who beat Toledo earlier in the season, sits at 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference. The Eagles have one game left against Kent State before they await their bowl fate. EMU is the fifth MAC school to become bowl eligible so far this season, joining Buffalo, NIU, Western Michigan, and Ohio.