AP poll: Michigan stays put while OSU drops a spot

The University of Michigan football team maintained its position at No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has dropped a spot from No. 8 last week to No. 9 this week after Washington State moved up two spots to No. 8.

The top four of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan remains unchanged from last week’s poll.

Michigan is coming off a 42-7 win at Rutgers on Saturday and is 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State earned a 26-6 road win at Michigan State to move to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

Michigan hosts Indiana and Ohio State plays at Maryland on Saturday before the teams meet Nov. 24 in Columbus.