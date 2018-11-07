Michigan vs. Rutgers: Everything you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

After three straight games against ranked opponents, Michigan football gets to take a breath this week.

The Wolverines are coming off consecutive wins over Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Penn State, and they’ll next face Rutgers. While the Badgers, Spartans, and Nittany Lions remain among the best teams in college football, the Scarlet Knights ... not so much.

Yes, there’s the old saying of never taking a week off, and the other one about any team being able to win on any given Sunday. But unless something catastrophic happens to the Wolverines, those words mean little to nothing. Just look at the numbers.

SERIES: Rutgers claimed a win in the first meeting between the schools, a 26-24 victory in 2014, but the Wolverines have won the next three by a combined score of 162-30. The last time the Scarlet Knights hosted Michigan, the Wolverines rolled to a 78-0 win.

LAST MEETING: Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards and two TDs, including a 49-yard run early in the fourth quarter, as the Wolverines beat Rutgers 35-14 last year. The Scarlet Knights managed 195 total yards and 94 on the ground. Devin Bush had 11 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

LAST WEEK: Michigan capped off an impressive three-game stretch against ranked teams with a 42-7 demolition of Penn State. Higdon had 132 rushing yards and a score, Shea Patterson threw for two more TDs, and Chris Evans had a rushing TD. The Wolverines defense allowed 68 rushing yards in the teams’ eighth straight win. In their last two games, the Wolverines have given up 2.8 yards per rushing attempt.

On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights lost their eighth straight game, a 31-17 decision against Wisconsin. The Badgers pounded out 317 rushing yards and three scores. Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear caught eight passes for 162 yards and a score, adding another 38 yards on the ground.

SCARLET KNIGHTS TO WATCH: Blackshear has been the bright spot in an otherwise dismal season, averaging 108.5 all-purpose yards per game. Quarterback Artur Sitkowski has 1,100 passing yards, but he’s thrown 15 interceptions and only four TDs.

ONE IS THE LONELIEST NUMBER: The Scarlet Knights lone win this season came in their first game over Texas State, a 3-6 team playing in the Sun Belt Conference. Blackshear had a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — as he rolled up 118 yards from scrimmage, averaging 6.2 yards per touch.

BOTTOM OF THE BARREL: Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, and it hasn’t gone well for the Scarlet Knights — they have only 19 wins since joining the conference. In fact, since posting an 8-5 record in ’14, Rutgers only has 11 wins with four straight losing seasons.

Statistically, this season has been abysmal for Rutgers. It ranks at the bottom of the conference in scoring offense (15.3 points per game) and total offense (276.9 yards per game). It’s defense allows 33.4 points per game (12th in Big Ten) and 414.8 yards per game (10th in Big Ten).

GETTING CLOSER: Michigan running back Higdon is 37 yards from hitting 1,000 for the season. It would be the first 1,000-yard season by a Michigan running back since 2012. Higdon is second in the Big Ten with 963 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, along with 7 TDs.