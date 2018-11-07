Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Everything you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

It might sound crazy, but a matchup against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., might be exactly what Ohio State needs to cure what ails it.

The Buckeyes have dominated the series overall and recently, and they’ve made themselves at home at Spartan Stadium, where OSU has won nine of the last 10 meetings. For an OSU team trying to find itself, the recent history against the Spartans isn’t a bad thing.

But that doesn’t mean the Buckeyes will have an easy road through the Spartans, who have won three of their last four games, beating Penn State, Purdue, and Maryland.

SERIES: The Buckeyes own a 31-15 overall edge against Michigan State, including 15-5 in the last 20 meetings and a two-game winning streak. This will be the 17th time the schools have faced off as ranked opponents, with OSU winning 12 of those previous meetings.

LAST MEETING: Ohio State was coming off a humiliating loss at Iowa last year, and it took out its frustrations on the Spartans, winning by a series-record final of 48-3. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 124 yards and caught four passes, including a touchdown. Mike Weber blasted off with 162 yards on nine carries, with two TDs. All told, the Buckeyes had 335 rushing yards and four scores, averaging nearly 8 yards per rush.

Meanwhile, the Spartans mustered only 195 total yards, with 64 coming on the ground.

WATCH: Urban Meyer on Ohio State’s win over Nebraska

LAST WEEK: The Buckeyes came off a bye week and topped Nebraska 36-31. J.K. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 163 yards and set a new career best with three TDs. Mike Weber also rushed for 91 yards, helping the Buckeyes carve out 229 rushing yards — their first game with more than 200 rushing yards since Week 2 against Rutgers.

Michigan State stormed through Maryland en route to a 24-3 win. Connor Heyward rushed for 157 yards and two scores, and the Spartans defense held Maryland to 100 total yards.

SPARTANS TO WATCH: Heyward represents the Spartans biggest offensive threat, with 70 rushes for 358 yards and five scores along with 22 catches for 135 yards. Quarterback Brian Lewerke has thrown for 1,740 yards, but his 8 TDs and matched by 8 interceptions. But the Spartans struggle on offense, averaging only 360.3 yards (11th in Big Ten) and 23.4 points (13th in Big Ten).

Kenny Willekes, a junior defensive end, leads a stout MSU defense with 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH: The Buckeyes come in as the Big Ten’s most productive offense, ranking first in scoring offense (42.2 points per game), total offense (547.2 yards per game), and passing offense (369.1 ypg, 33 TDs). Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins is rewriting the OSU record books, throwing for 3,053 yards on 242-of-347 passing with 32 TDs.

The Spartans boast one of the best Big Ten defense, ranking third in scoring defense (19.0 ppg) and total defense (325.1 ypg) while giving up Big Ten-best 71.7 rushing yards per game. However, they are susceptible to the pass, allowing 253.4 yards per game and 11 TDs.

HASKINS VS. THE RECORD BOOKS: By the end of Saturday, Dwayne Haskins could cement his season as the best in the history of Ohio State. His 242 completions are already tops in the school record books, and he’s close to taking the top spot in attempts (38), yards (278 yards), and touchdowns (4). His 3,053 yards already rank 13th in the career passing logs.