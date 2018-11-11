3 observations from No. 8 Ohio State's win over No. 18 Michigan State

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) leaps over Michigan State linebacker Byron Bullough (38) to score on a 1-yard run during the first half of Saturday's game in East Lansing, Mich. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No one said it was always going to look glamorous.

Ohio State’s victory at Michigan State wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing football game, but it served a purpose for the Buckeyes. They stayed alive in the College Football Playoff derby and built up their confidence in the process.

OSU has one more week to correct lingering problems before a titanic clash with Michigan.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Tate Martell needs to play more. Questions have persisted all season about Martell and his impact in the red zone. He rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games, completing 23 of 28 pass attempts for 269 yards and a touchdown. But then Martell disappeared as Dwayne Haskins became a passing sensation. A beleaguered offense in October raised the specter that Martell might be seen again. He played a few snaps Saturday, including a five-yard run from the 6-yard line. Haskins hasn’t been himself as of late throwing the football, which makes it even easier to defend OSU. When Martell is in on red zone trips, it just has a different feel.

2. The run game isn’t fixed. Mike Weber’s 100-yard day was a positive development for Ohio State, but J.K. Dobbins only had 28 yards on 14 carries and his longest run was eight yards. As a team, the Buckeyes averaged less than three yards per carry. Michigan State does have the nation’s best run defense. However, that didn’t stop Penn State and Michigan from running all over the Spartans. The most pressing concern isn’t Weber or Dobbins — they remain talented running backs. Ohio State’s guards are the issue. Michael Jordan’s move to center has caused a domino effect of clumsiness at offensive guard. Malcolm Pridgeon is simply not getting the job done — penalties and poor blocking — and veteran Demetrius Knox just isn’t elite.

WATCH: OSU’s Brendon White and Jonathon Cooper speak after the win over MSU

3. A step in the right direction for the defense. Michigan State’s lowly offense didn’t provide a stiff challenge, but Ohio State also didn’t allow the Spartans any chance to sustain a drive. They had zero touchdowns and one possession that traveled farther than 49 yards. The offense was so nonexistent that MSU took an intentional safety while losing. Three turnovers and 54 rushing yards is not a recipe for upsetting Ohio State.