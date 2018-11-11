True freshman Hines a pass rushing threat for UT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamal Hines celebrates a tackle in a game against Nevada. BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH Enlarge

University of Toledo freshman defensive end Jamal Hines has been a mainstay on the line this season and is producing at a rate beyond his years.

It is rare for a true freshman to contribute in the way Hines has this season.

“He’s been outstanding,” UT coach Jason Candle said. “We didn’t have him two weeks ago because of an injury, and he was a little bit hobbled last week against Northern, but he’s been great. He really forced our hand to play him early in the season. He’s started most of the games this season as a true freshman, which is a difficult task.”

Playing in nine of 10 games this season, Hines has recorded 40 tackles, two sacks, and 7½ tackles for loss. He also has shown his versatility with two interceptions on the season.

If there was any doubt whether Hines was ready to play, he quickly erased those in the season opener against Virginia Military Institute. Hines had a sack and 2½ tackles for loss in the Rockets’ blowout win.

He didn’t start right off the bat, but after two good games to open the season, he has started seven of the past eight with an injury keeping him out of the Ball State game.

“Jamal has handled everything very well,” Candle said. “That started with a great offseason and a great summer and has really led to a lot of his success.”

Hines and other Toledo true freshmen are not available for interviews per university policy.

Hines, from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, came to Toledo as a three-star recruit and has wasted little time contributing.

With his personality, Hines has fit in well with veterans on the line like junior Nate Childress and seniors Tuzar Skipper and Reggie Howard.

“Jamal is a great guy on and off the field,” Childress said. “He’s willing to do anything for anybody. I think he shows that out on the field. He’s not scared to go to the ball. He’s not scared to work a pass rush, either. He gets to the quarterback and his speed helps him with that. He doesn’t think too much and I think as a freshman if you come in and you think too much, you slow your game down. He just goes and goes and goes.”

With his combination of size — 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds — and speed, Childress said Hines gives the UT defensive line a boost with his presence on the edge and that isn’t common for someone fresh out of high school.

“You don’t see too many true freshmen [producing] these days, but when you do, that is most likely what they are doing,” Childress said. “They don’t think too much. They know the game and they understand the position they are playing and they know what they are doing out on the field. I feel like he has done a great job of doing that so far.”

Candle said guys like Childress and Skipper have a done a good job of serving as role models for Hines as well as other young players on the defense.

“You try to give young players good pictures of things to follow,” Candle said. “And unfortunately, sometimes they get pictures of what inconsistency looks like. You just try to make sure all of them are paying attention and learning from the signs of prosperity. You try to get them to stay in their lane and do what they have to do so they can have a great career and I think Jamal is well on his way.”